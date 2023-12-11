Open Menu

NPO To Organize Workshop On “Climate Smart Technologies To Improve Agriculture Productivity”

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 02:30 PM

NPO to organize workshop on “Climate Smart Technologies to Improve Agriculture Productivity”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) regional office in Faisalabad is going to organize a two-day training program on “Climate Smart Technologies to improve Agriculture Productivity” from December 20, to mitigate its effects and ensure food security.

Climate change has significant effects on agriculture production worldwide, these effects are primarily driven by changes in temperature, precipitation patterns, CO2 concentration, and frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, said NPO documents shared here on Monday.

Climate change was directly or indirectly related to food security, it added.

Pakistan is placed in the top 10 countries severely affected by climate change; therefore, it is a need of time to adopt climate-smart technologies.

On the first day, the event highlights climate change, reasons for climate change, impacts of climate change on agriculture production and national climate change policy.

Meanwhile, on the second day, it highlights the agriculture scenario in Pakistan, advancement in agriculture, strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change, conventional and advanced technologies in lieu of climate change, and value chain and profitable agriculture.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Weather Agriculture December Event From Top NPO

Recent Stories

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the ..

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the Need for a Ceasefire in Gaza ..

3 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test chal ..

Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test challenge

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Region ..

Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Regional Government Communication

8 minutes ago
 The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sa ..

The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sale in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm ..

LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm today

2 hours ago
 Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in glob ..

Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in global market prices

2 hours ago
Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: M ..

Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: Masood

2 hours ago
 Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global ..

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global brand ‘Zara’

2 hours ago
 Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral par ..

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral part of country

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business