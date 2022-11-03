UrduPoint.com

Number Of Casualties In Gas Blowout At Kazakh Mine Rises To Five - Ministry Of Emergencies

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Number of Casualties in Gas Blowout at Kazakh Mine Rises to Five - Ministry of Emergencies

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The death toll in the gas blowout at the Lenin coal mine in the Kazakh region of Karaganda has risen to five, Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies spokesman Ruslan Imankulov told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, a gas blowout occurred in the city of Shakhtinsk at the Lenin coal mine in the Karaganda region, leaving four people dead and four others in a hospital. The ministry told Sputnik that it was searching for another miner, adding that it has evacuated 106 people from the mine.

"The body of the fifth worker was found at 09:09 a.m. (local time, 03:09 GMT)," Imankulov said.

Yuri Ilyin, the Kazakh Minister of Emergency Situations, went to the accident site to head the commission to investigate the accident.

