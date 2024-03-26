NUMS allows engaging IFI in Medical City project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Board of Directors of the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) on Tuesday marked a significant stride towards advancing infrastructure development in the country, with a focus on promoting initiatives for public welfare.

The board meeting, chaired Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission and Vice Chairperson of the Board Dr Jehanzeb Khan, saw deliberations and approvals on various agenda items, including the pivotal approval of the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) request to engage an International Financial Institution (IFI) for the Medical City Project, a news release said.

The NUMS project, focused on establishing a Medical City in Islamabad's Sector I-17, is set to redefine healthcare standards in Pakistan.

With a 1600-bed hospital and specialized research institutes, the project aims to enhance medical education, research and patient care.

Its phased implementation over 20 years underscores a long-term commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure and promoting medical excellence nationally and internationally.

Dr Jehanzeb Khan emphasized the paramount importance of initiatives geared towards the public good, highlighting the role of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in fostering development that benefits society at large.

He underscored the need for P3A to provide support to implementing agencies in conceptualizing their projects, guiding them through the complexities of PPPs, and ensuring that projects were aligned with the overarching goal of public welfare.

Moreover, the meeting also touched upon the broader landscape of PPPs, recognizing their vital role in infrastructure development and sustainable growth.

The meeting emphasized the need for continued focus and innovation in PPPs to address the evolving needs of the country efficiently.

The approvals and discussions during the meeting underscored P3A's commitment to facilitating infrastructure development through strategic partnerships and initiatives aimed at promoting the public good.

Among others the meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Awais Manzur Sumra, Additional Finance Secretary Amjad Mahmood, private members of the Board Akbar Ayub Khan and Huma Ejaz Zaman, besides Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of P3A Malik Ahmad Khan.