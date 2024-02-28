OGDCL inaugurates Digital Drilling Hub

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan's leading oil and gas company, on Wednesday inaugurated the country's premier Digital Drilling Hub.

The transformative facility, the first of its kind in Pakistan, marks a significant milestone in OGDCL's commitment to leading-edge technological advancements within the industry, said a news release.

The Digital Drilling Hub, a flagship initiative of OGDCL's Petroserv Directorate, represents a strategic leap forward in embracing digitalization to optimize both the planning and execution phases of high-profile drilling activities.

Equipped with state-of-the-art engineering platforms, real-time data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities, this hub is poised to revolutionize the landscape of drilling operations management in Pakistan.

OGDCL is committed to upholding the highest standards of technological innovation, operational efficiency, and environmental responsibility. With its advanced capabilities, the hub is poised to optimize resource extraction, streamline operational costs, and mitigate environmental impacts, thereby fostering the growth and resilience of Pakistan's energy sector.

OGDCL is leveraging advanced technologies to elevate operational efficiencies, safety standards, and decision-making processes. The launch of the Digital Drilling Hub reinforces the company's role in driving operational excellence and environmental responsibility.