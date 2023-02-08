UrduPoint.com

OGRA Identifies 19 Illegal Fuel Storages In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

OGRA identifies 19 illegal fuel storages in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday identified 19 illegal storage facilities in different areas of Punjab which could allegedly be used for hoarding petroleum products, causing fuel shortages across the country.

The Authority in a letter written to the Punjab chief secretary pointed out the illegal storages which "might be in use to dump/store petroleum products for inventory gains and contribute to the existing shortage in different cities of Punjab, being an illegal act," OGRA Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press statement.

He said OGRA had directed the chief secretary to take strict action against the illegal hoarders, sharing a list of illegal petrol/diesel storages, identified through market intelligence. "It is aimed at avoiding deliberate shortage (of the petroleum products) in the province."Imran Ghaznavi said the Authority had also dispatched its enforcement teams to check the identified storages and ensure a smooth supply of petroleum products across the province.

