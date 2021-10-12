UrduPoint.com

OGRA Revises RLNG Price With Slight Upward Adjustment

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:33 PM

OGRA revises RLNG price with slight upward adjustment

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Tuesday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month with a slight upward adjustment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Tuesday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month with a slight upward adjustment.

According to the notification, the authority increased the price of imported RLNG by $0.

04 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) on the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC). It fixed the commodity rate at $15.5280 per MMBTU for the month of October, which was available at $15.0918 during the last month.

Similarly, the sale price of per MMBTU RLNG witnessed $ 0.04 increase on the SNGPL system after the authority determined the rate at $15.7828 for the current month, which was being sold at $15.3534 in September.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Company Sale Price September October Gas Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

DC chairs meeting on issues of family planning

DC chairs meeting on issues of family planning

1 minute ago
 JI offers funeral prayer in absentia of late Dr Ab ..

JI offers funeral prayer in absentia of late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

1 minute ago
 13 vehicles impounded, over SOPs violations

13 vehicles impounded, over SOPs violations

1 minute ago
 US, G20 Leaders Pledge to Give Humanitarian Aid Di ..

US, G20 Leaders Pledge to Give Humanitarian Aid Directly to Afghan People - Whit ..

4 minutes ago
 US Submarine Incident Might Prompt China to Boost ..

US Submarine Incident Might Prompt China to Boost Patrols in Indo-Pacific - Expe ..

4 minutes ago
 Merkel After G20 Talks on Afghanistan: Recognition ..

Merkel After G20 Talks on Afghanistan: Recognition of Taliban Not on Agenda

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.