Oil Left From Druzhba Pipeline Incident Sold At $10-15 Discount - Industry Sources

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 09:33 PM

Oil Left From Druzhba Pipeline Incident Sold at $10-15 Discount - Industry Sources

Some of the Urals crude that was left over from Druzhba pipeline contamination incident has been sold, mainly to Asia Pacific countries, at a discount of $10-15 per barrel, industry source told Sputnik Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Some of the Urals crude that was left over from Druzhba pipeline contamination incident has been sold, mainly to Asia Pacific countries, at a discount of $10-15 per barrel, industry source told Sputnik Monday.

In April, the oil in the pipeline running from Russia to Belarus and then further to the European Union was contaminated. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on May 15 that this oil could be sold at a discount.

"The discount was some $10-14 per barrel," one of the sources said of the oil shipped off to Ust-Luga port.

According to the source, about 800,000-900,000 tonnes of contaminated oil were shipped off.

Another source suggested that the discount amounted to $15 per barrel.

More Stories From Business

