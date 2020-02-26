UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Prices Down In 2-Day Rout As Pandemic Fear Throttles Markets

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:00 AM

Oil Prices Down in 2-Day Rout as Pandemic Fear Throttles Markets

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Crude prices tumbled about 3 percent as fears of a global collapse in energy demand and economic growth from the coronavirus triggered more selling in oil.

Brent, the London-traded global benchmark for crude, settled down $1.51, or 2.7%, at $54.26 per barrel on Tuesday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude benchmark, fell $1.53, or 3%, to settle at $49.90 per barrel. It was the first time in two weeks that the WTI had closed beneath the key $50 support level.

Since the week began, both crude benchmarks had lost more than 6 percent each of their value.

"Global oil markets are still struggling to find the thin line between horror and reality," said Phil Flynn, energy analyst at Chicago's price Futures Group.

"No matter how bad the coronavirus turns out to be, almost assuredly we know that fear will, at specific points, exceed what is real."

Stocks on Wall Street also plunged for a second straight day, suffering their biggest two-day decline since 2018, as US officials warned that the spread of the coronavirus contagion might be inevitable in the world's largest economy.

The Paris-based International Energy Agency has forecast that global demand for crude as a whole will drop 435,000 barrels daily this quarter, versus the opening quarter of 2019. The US Energy Information Administration, meanwhile, expects worldwide demand for oil to fall by 310,000 barrels daily for all of 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil Price Chicago 2018 2019 2020 Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Afghan president o ..

3 hours ago

DHA announces first kidney transplant

3 hours ago

ADNOC to build on its position as one of least car ..

4 hours ago

UMEX 2020 concludes biggest edition with AED750 mi ..

4 hours ago

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.