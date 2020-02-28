UrduPoint.com
Oil Prices Tank 4.0% In Coronavirus-fuelled Rout

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 03:47 PM

Oil prices dived four percent on Friday to trade at their lowest levels for more than a year, as the coronavirus crisis continued to spark panic over crude demand

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Oil prices dived four percent on Friday to trade at their lowest levels for more than a year, as the coronavirus crisis continued to spark panic over crude demand.

In morning deals, Brent oil for April delivery sank as low as $50.05 per barrel, while New York's WTI crude for the same month tumbled to a trough of $44.95.

