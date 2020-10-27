UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:20 AM

Oil Refining in Mexico Reaches 40% of Production Volume - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The volume of crude oil refining in Mexico reached 697,000 barrels per day in September, the country's Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said.

"According to the oil refining program, the load of the national oil refining system is increasing, by the end of September it was possible to reach 697,000 barrels per day," Nahle told Mexico's Senate Energy Commission on Monday, as broadcast by the Secretariat of Energy on Twitter.

According to statistics from the Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) state-owned oil company, this volume makes up 40.6 percent of all the oil produced in the country. The average oil production for 2020 stands at 1.7 million barrels per day.

In December of this year, Pemex expects to reach an oil refining volume of up to 1.1 million barrels per day.

Last month, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that his country was planning to stop exporting crude oil by the end of the current government's term to preserve reserves for future generations.

"All produced oil must be refined in our country so as not to extract it above what is needed," Lopez Obrador said in the first week of September.

The volume of oil exports from Mexico in December 2019 was at 1.2 million barrels per day. In August 2020, the country's volume of crude exports stood at 1.19 million barrels per day.

