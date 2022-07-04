UrduPoint.com

Oil Seeds Cultivation Registered Positive Growth

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Oil seeds cultivation registered positive growth

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Owing to incentives introduced by the government for enhancing area under oil seeds cultivation, local output of oil seed crops including canola, sunflower and mustard witnessed encouraging growth during last season, which would help to increase local output of edible oil as well as reduce the reliance on imported commodity.

Meanwhile, area under oil seed cultivation also increased as farmers preferred to cultivate oil seeds on maximum area to achieve benefits of the incentives and enhancing their farm income as well as profit maximization, said an official in the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that during crop season 2021-22, canola seeds were cultivated over 50.03 thousand hectares as against the set targets of 35.44 thousand hectares, showing tremendous increase in area as well as output.

Meanwhile, he said that according the provisional figures compiled by crop reporting services of the provincial governments, the local output of canola during the period under review was recorded at 79.

06 thousand tons as against the set targets of 52.23 thousand tons.

During the period under review, rapeseed or mustard cultivated over 280 thousand hectares as against the set targets of 265 thousand hectares, where as its output was recorded at 377 thousand tons as compared the targets of 280 thousand tons, he added.

The sunflower season was in progress in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan therefore, the estimated of these provinces were provisional whereas the estimate of sunflower of Sindh province is final, adding that during 2021-22 the market prices of canola range from Rs 5,600 to Rs 5,700 per 40kg and Rs 5,700 per 40kg for sunflower crop produced.

It is worth mentioning here that edible oil imports including soyabean and palm into the country during last 11 months of the financial year ended on June 30, 2022 recorded at $151.718 million and $ 3.406 billion respectively as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Oil Progress June Market From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Bo ..

Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Board

1 hour ago
 U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women f ..

U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women for Completing Inaugural USPWC ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management ma ..

Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management makes 61,852 inspections and 120 ..

1 hour ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambass ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambassador of the KPK Police

1 hour ago
 Medical reports reveal Dua Zehra’s age as “Nea ..

Medical reports reveal Dua Zehra’s age as “Nearest to 15 years”, according ..

2 hours ago
 PM directs to revise policy of gas-loadshedding

PM directs to revise policy of gas-loadshedding

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.