OPEC+ To Meet Again In March To Discuss Situation - Russian Energy Minister Novak

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:16 PM

OPEC+ to Meet Again in March to Discuss Situation - Russian Energy Minister Novak

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) OPEC+ will meet again in March to discuss the situation and make further decisions on the oil output cut deal, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Thursday.

"Regarding the agreement itself, we agreed that in March there would be an extraordinary ministerial meeting to consider the extension of the agreement and its parameters," Novak said.

"By then, it will be possible to more clearly understand the forecast for the development of the market situation, more clearly understand the summer demand and supply, and appropriate decisions will be made," he said.

