Operation Of Druzhba Oil Pipeline Fully Restored - Polish Operating Company

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 01:20 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Poland's PERN company, the operator of the Druzhba oil pipeline that carries oil from Russia to Europe, said that it had restored the damaged line of the pipeline.

On Sunday, the company said that a leak was detected on one of the two lines of the western section of Druzhba through which oil reaches Germany. The line was shut down immediately.

"On Monday evening, technical services of PERN fully restored the damaged line of the pipeline," the company said in a statement.

PERN emergency services have been carrying out restoration works on the damaged section in the municipality of Chodecz in central Poland since Saturday. This part of the pipeline delivers oil from sea ports in western directions.

The second line of Druzhba pipeline is operating without any changes.

