Over $1bn Textile Products Exported In July

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Textile exports reached $1,311.659 million during the first month of the current financial year (2023-24), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Textile exports showed a decline of 11.44 percent from $1,481.173 million during the same month of last year (July 2022-23).

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton yarn the exports of which increased by 35.96 percent to $97.031 million during the July 2023 as compared to the exports of $71.365 million last July year.

The other commodities that witnessed growth in trade included tents, canvas and tarpulin, the exports of which grew by 9.02 percent to $9.523 million from $8.735 million whereas the export of cotton carded rose by 100 percent to $0.209 million.

The textile commodities that witnessed negative growth in trade included cotton cloth, the exports of which declined by 22.

56 percent, from $181.985 million to $140.936 million.

Likewise, the exports of knitwear also went down by 16.13, from $434.642 million to $364.541 million, bed wear by 14.60 percent, from $253.988 million to $216.910 million, towels by 2.93 percent, from $74.965 million to $72.766 million and ready made garments by 9.80 percent, from $304.571 million to $274.733 million.

The exports of art, silk and synthetic textile also went down by 16.18 percent from $31.218 million to $26.167 million, made up article (excluding towels and bedwear) decreased by 7.54 percent from $55.199 million from $51.039.

The exports of all other textile materials decreased by 10.13 percent from $60.041 million to $53.961 million.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis the textile exports from the country declined by 10.89 percent during the month of July 2023 as compared to the exports of $1471.976 million recorded in June 2023, the PBS data revealed.

