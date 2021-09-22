UrduPoint.com

Over 25% Of US Gas Output, Nearly 17% Of Oil Still Shut-in After Hurricane Ida - BSEE

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) More than 25% of natural gas production and nearly 17% of oil output in the United States remain shut-in after last month's Hurricane Ida, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Tuesday.

A total of 566.67 million cubic feet per day of gas, accounting for 25.

4% of production on the US Gulf Coast of Mexico, has not returned since the storm, the BSEE, which is responsible for monitoring the situation, said in a statement.

Also not restored were 320,909 barrels equivalent of oil output from the region, it added.

Ida forced the protective shut down of more than 90% of oil and gas production on the Gulf prior to its landfall on August 29. While it was downgraded to a tropical storm later, facilities that shut for the hurricane have had trouble returning to optimal capacity.

