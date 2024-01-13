Open Menu

PAJCCI Coordinator Calls On Iranian Consul General To Express Grief Over Kerman Tragedy

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PAJCCI Coordinator calls on Iranian Consul General to express grief over Kerman tragedy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi here on Saturday called on Iranian Consul General in Peshawar, Ali Banafshekhah to express his grief and condolence over deadly Kerman bombings claiming precious lives of scores of people.

During the visit, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, who is also President of Abaseen Columnist Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was accompanied by Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, Director PAJCCI.

Zia expressed his deep grief and condemnation over terrorism incidents in Kerman, a city of Islamic Republic of Iran, which claimed lives of more than 84 people and wounded many more.

He said the people of Pakistan are sharing the grief and shock received by their Iranian brethren over this tragic incident and are standing with them shoulder to shoulder at this difficult time.

He also expressed sympathy with bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to bear this irreparable loss.

Later, the PAJCCI Coordinator also wrote his condolence remarks regarding the Kerman bombings in memorial book at the Iranian Consulate in Peshawar.

