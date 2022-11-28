UrduPoint.com

Pak-Africa Trade Conference To Be Held In Johannesburg Tomorrow

Published November 28, 2022

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

Around 130 companies will exhibit their products in the three day exhibition.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2022) The third Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition begins in Johannesburg city of South Africa on Tuesday.

A delegation, comprising around 225 exhibitors and business delegates from Pakistan, representing twenty major sectors, will participate in the conference and exhibition.

Highlighting the importance of Look Africa Initiative launched in 2017, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar has said Pakistan attaches great importance to its longstanding relations with South Africa and looks forward to further deepening bilateral ties with it.

