Pak-Iran Free Trade Agreement to open new avenues of growth for both nations: KATI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi, has welcomed the signing of 12 ministerial-level agreements between Pakistan and Iran, stating that the recently concluded negotiations on free trade agreement (FTA) will pave the way for economic prosperity and deeper bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

Naqi highlighted in a statement issued here that with mutual efforts, the trade volume could be expanded to $10 billion. He identified key sectors with significant potential, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather, and food products, and emphasized the importance of leveraging Iran's affordable energy resources for Pakistan’s industrial growth.

"Pakistan and Iran have long-standing relations that continue to strengthen over time. Our cooperation during the Iran-Israel and Pakistan-India wars is a testament to our historical solidarity," he said

."The Pakistan-Iran Free Trade Agreement has the potential to redefine our economic landscape and help both nations meet their growth targets through enhanced regional cooperation," he added.