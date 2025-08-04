Pak-Iran Free Trade Agreement To Open New Avenues Of Growth For Both Nations: KATI
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi, has welcomed the signing of 12 ministerial-level agreements between Pakistan and Iran, stating that the recently concluded negotiations on free trade agreement (FTA) will pave the way for economic prosperity and deeper bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly nations.
Naqi highlighted in a statement issued here that with mutual efforts, the trade volume could be expanded to $10 billion. He identified key sectors with significant potential, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather, and food products, and emphasized the importance of leveraging Iran's affordable energy resources for Pakistan’s industrial growth.
"Pakistan and Iran have long-standing relations that continue to strengthen over time. Our cooperation during the Iran-Israel and Pakistan-India wars is a testament to our historical solidarity," he said
."The Pakistan-Iran Free Trade Agreement has the potential to redefine our economic landscape and help both nations meet their growth targets through enhanced regional cooperation," he added.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce Minister, Polyester staple fiber industry discuss mounting Challenges, tariff issues4 hours ago
-
6 development schemes worth Rs. 52.588b approved6 hours ago
-
SECP issues draft amendments to Research Analyst Regulations, 20156 hours ago
-
Lt. Gen (Retd) Muhammad Saeed Appointed as New WAPDA Chairman7 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan7 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh to boost trade, energy cooperation, industrial linkage9 hours ago
-
Pak-Iran Free Trade Agreement to open new avenues of growth for both nations: KATI9 hours ago
-
Modern vocational training cornerstone of future prosperity: Nasir Mansoor Qureshi9 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Iran striving for ambitious bilateral trade target of $10 billion by 202810 hours ago
-
Gold surge by Rs500 to Rs 359,500 per tola10 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 06 paisa against US Dollar8 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,017 points8 hours ago