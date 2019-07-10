UrduPoint.com
Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Opens New Branch In Timergara!

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 05:46 PM

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) opened its Timergara branch in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recently

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019) Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) opened its Timergara branch in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recently. The new branch was inaugurated by the Deputy CEO of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Muhammad Menhas along with senior members of regional team.

This new branch will create great convenience and provide a wide range of Takaful services to a vast number of consumers, living in Timergara and its surrounding areas. Mr. Menhas said that he is very pleased to inaugurate the new branch and appreciated the regional team’s commitment and dedication to the long-term promotion of Takaful across Pakistan.

He said that, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful being the first and the largest Takaful Company in Pakistan is committed to the long term prosperity of Pakistan and Takaful industry as a whole.

Mr. Menhas further added that, the new branch in Timergara aims to deliver a complete suite of services to its participants.

The branch is the result of PQFTL’s vision of providing financial protection through Takaful, to everyone. It will be a one-stop shop for the Takaful needs of its participants, and hope to further augment our members experience through this branch.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL), the first and largest dedicated Family Takaful Company in Islamic Finance industry. PQFTL is a progressive and a technology-driven Shari’ah Compliant company providing innovative Takaful solutions in Pakistan since 2007. PQFTL is the fastest growing Family Takaful operator in the country.

