Pak reserves figure $ 15.608 b

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 15.608 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

SBP's weekly statement issued on Thursday said that on August 15, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank $ 8,238.7 million

7 million and net foreign reserves with commercial banks amounted to $ 7,366 million.

During the week ending August 17, SBP's reserves decreased by $26 million to $8,238.7 million due to external debt servicing and other official payments.