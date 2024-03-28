Pak-Türkiye strategize to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Mehmet Pacaci on Thursday strategized to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion.

Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pacaci recently met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss bilateral relations and congratulate him on his new role, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, Dr. Pacaci emphasized the importance of enhancing connectivity between Pakistan and Türkiye to achieve their economic targets, including increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion, a goal set by the leaders of both countries.

Minister Jam echoed the sentiment, highlighting the historical ties and the growing relations across various sectors such as economic, political, defense, culture, and education.

He also praised the recent signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and expressed optimism about further expanding trade ties through additional Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in future in the commerce field.