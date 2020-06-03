UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-USA Trade Surplus Decrease By 3.73% In 10 Months: SBP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 01:30 PM

Pak-USA trade surplus decrease by 3.73% in 10 months: SBP

Pakistan's goods and services trade with United State of America (USA) witnessed decrease of 3.73 percent in surplus during first ten months of ongoing fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan's goods and services trade with United State of America (USA) witnessed decrease of 3.73 percent in surplus during first ten months of ongoing fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to USA were recorded at $3351.647 million during July-April (2019-20) against exports of $3371.502 million during July-April (2018-19), showing negative growth of 0.58 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed decline of 2.40 percent in ten months, from $19.

649 billion to $20.134 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from USA into the country during the period were recorded at $1852.311 million against $1813.935 million last year, showing increased of 2.11 percent in first ten months of this year.

The overall imports into the country decreased by 16.93 percent, from $43.447 billion to $36.090 billion, according to the data.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $1499.336 million against $1557.567 million during same period of last year, showing decline of 3.73 percent, the data revealed.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Exports State Bank Of Pakistan Same From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Nine Civilians Killed, Five Injured in Roadside Bo ..

49 seconds ago

Ex-US VP Biden slams Trump's tough response to pro ..

50 seconds ago

National Savings collects target of Rs 340 billion ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan ex ..

52 seconds ago

NIC to hold Entrepreneurship Bootcamp from June 4

3 minutes ago

New York City Law Enforcement Detains Dozens Prote ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.