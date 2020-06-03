Pak-USA trade surplus decrease by 3.73% in 10 months: SBP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan's goods and services trade with United State of America (USA) witnessed decrease of 3.73 percent in surplus during first ten months of ongoing fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan's goods and services trade with United State of America (USA) witnessed decrease of 3.73 percent in surplus during first ten months of ongoing fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to USA were recorded at $3351.647 million during July-April (2019-20) against exports of $3371.502 million during July-April (2018-19), showing negative growth of 0.58 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed decline of 2.40 percent in ten months, from $19.

649 billion to $20.134 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from USA into the country during the period were recorded at $1852.311 million against $1813.935 million last year, showing increased of 2.11 percent in first ten months of this year.

The overall imports into the country decreased by 16.93 percent, from $43.447 billion to $36.090 billion, according to the data.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $1499.336 million against $1557.567 million during same period of last year, showing decline of 3.73 percent, the data revealed.

\395