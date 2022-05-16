Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' export in 3 quarters

Pakistan earned US $1,947.902 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first three quarters of fiscal year 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan earned US $1,947.902 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first three quarters of fiscal year 2021-22.

This shows growth of 29.27 percent as compared to US $1,506.860 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-March (2021-22), the export of computer services grew by 31.38 percent as it surged from US $1,191.160 million last fiscal year to US $1,564.922 million this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 46.84 percent, from US $393.791 million to US $578.241 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 304.18 percent from, US $0.407 million to US $1.645 million.

The export and import of computer software related services also rose by 41.59 percent, from US $294.965 million to US $417.631 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surge to $1.130 million from $0.399 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 12.

89 percent going up from US$ 501.598 million to US $566.275 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information technology services during the period under review increased by 37.54 percent by going up from US $3.010 million to US $4.140 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 69.82 percent, from US $ 1.640 million to US $2.785 million whereas the exports of other information services however decreased by 1.09 percent, from US $1.370 million to US $1.355 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 21.16 percent as these went up from US $312.690 million to $378.840 million during the year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 45.33 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $106.115 million to US $154.212 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 8.74 percent, from US $206.575 million to US $224.628 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.