UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Earns US $169.0300 Million From Export Of Travel Services In Five Months

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:41 PM

Pakistan earns US $169.0300 million from export of travel services in five months

Pakistan earned US $169.030 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first five months of current financial year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan earned US $169.030 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first five months of current financial year 2020-21.

This shows decline of 22.49 percent as compared to US $218.084 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

During the period under review, the personal travel services decreased by 21.97 percent, from US $215.534 million last year to US $168.180 million during July-November (2020-21).

Among these personal services, the exports of personal and education related expenditure however witnessed an increase of 52.08 percent and 22.12 percent respectively.

In addition, the other personal services however witnessed decrease of 23.01 percent, out of which religious and other travel services witnessed decline 95.

59 and 22.84 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services also dipped by 66.67 percent, from US $2.550 million to US $0.850 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the services trade deficit of the country during the first five months of financial year (2020-21) decreased by 38.02 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2020-21, services exports decreased by 5.53 percent, whereas imports reduced by 18.37 percent, according the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The services worth US $2.158 billion exported during the period under review as compared the exports of US $2.284 billion in same period of last year, whereas imports of services into the country was recorded at US $3.083 billion as against the imports of US $3.777 billion, the data revealed.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Education Same From Billion Million

Recent Stories

JUI-F chief buys land in Islamabad, D I Khan from ..

49 seconds ago

AIOU to conduct admission tests from Feb 7

2 minutes ago

UN says number of displaced people globally tops 8 ..

2 minutes ago

MNA Amir Gopang apprises Buzdar on areas issues

2 minutes ago

Indian brutalities cannot suppress Kashmiris' stru ..

2 minutes ago

PR reserves 12,808 acres land for future operation ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.