Pakistan Earns US $ 614 Million By Exporting Transport Services

Pakistan earns US $ 614 million by exporting transport services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan earned US $ 614.970 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first three quarters of ongoing fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows decrease of 7.28 percent as compared to US $ 663.240 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of air transport witnessed nominal decrease of 2.34 percent by going down from US $ 544.180 million last year to US $ 531.430 million during July-March (2019-20).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services however increased by 15.14 percent, from US $ 308.550 million to US $ 355.270 million, whereas the exports of freight services also grew by 25.66 percent, from US $ 15.160 million to US $ 19.150 million, in addition the export of other air transport services decreased by 28.74 percent from US $ 220.

470 million to US $157.110 million.

The exports of sea transport services declined by 2.84 percent, by going down from US $ 48.510 million last year to US $47.130 million this year.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed increase of 35.74 percent from US $ 14.940 million last year to US $ 20.280 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services decreased by 20.02 percent from US $ 33.570 million to US $ 26.850 million this year, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review witnessed a decline of 56.30 percent by going down from US $ 68.190 million to US $ 29.800 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 52.21 percent, from US $ 62.360 million to US $ 29.800 million during current year, while the export of postal and courier services witnessed increase of 180.08 percent, from US $ 2.360 million to US $ 6.610 million, the data revealed.

More Stories From Business

