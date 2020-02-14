Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index Thursday closed at 4,171 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity index Thursday closed at 4,171 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 4.163 billion and the number of lots traded was 7,239, said PMEX release on Friday.(The data is compiled and released after 24 hours).

The major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 1.536 billion, followed by crude oil Rs 706.

702 million, NSDQ100 Rs 508.341 million, currencies through COTS Rs 469.390 million, DJ Rs 372.005 million, silver Rs 300.562 million, platinum Rs 125.908 million, copper Rs 61.336 million, natural gas Rs 38.938 million,SP500 Rs 29.103 million and Brent crude oil Rs 14.589 million.

In agriculture commodities 7 lots of Cotton amounting to Rs 27.407 million, 2 lots of soybean, amounting to Rs 20.802 million and one lot of wheat amounting to Rs 4.183 million was traded.