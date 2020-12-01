UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Needs To Grow Unconventional Sectors Of Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan needs to adopt models of developed countries which promoted their unconventional economic sectors, along with the conventional ones and secured positive results.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry expressed these views in a media talk after meeting a delegation of Hair Care, Skin Care and cosmetics industry, led by Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Hair Care and Skin Ayesha Farooqui, here on Tuesday.

Tahir Manzoor said that Pakistan had a number of sectors which could be economic booster, but had been ignored for years. He cited that cosmetics industry was a composition of various sub-sectors and had an important business chain, but continued to defy gravity.

Lahore Chamber's VP said that local industry must be developed and supported by the government to bring it on a par with international standards. He said that replica items of cosmetics and other industries should be discouraged as those are badly damaging the original brands.

Convener of the Standing Committee on Hair Care and Skin Care Ayesha Farooqui said that COVID-19 had caused damage to the industry and all segments of society would have to play their role to control second lair of COVID-19.

She said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be strictly followed. The delegations members suggested to organize conference, seminars and training programs for the LCCI members related to the cosmetics, beauty parlors and saloons.

During the meeting, matter of discount to the LCCI members for various treatments and services being provided by beauty parlors and saloons came under discussion.

Members of the delegation Asia Khan, Anisha Yousaf, Rehma Hassan, Tooba Khan, Sana Sheraz Jawaid, Uzma Hamza, Saniya Shah, Shehnaz, Sonia Khan, Nadia, Asma Umar and Amna Ali Khan also spoke on the occasion.

