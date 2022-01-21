UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 192 Points To Close At 45,018 Points 21 Jan 2022

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 192 points to close at 45,018 points 21 Jan 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 192.31 points, with a positive change of 0.43 percent, closing at 45,018.28 points against 44,825.97 points on the last working day

A total of 176,131,035 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 254,207,869 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.071 billion against Rs7.738 billion the previous day As many as 357 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 208 of them recorded gain and 126 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 19,179,652 shares and price per share of Rs84.90, Jah. Sidd. Co. with a volume of 13,765,000 and price per share of Rs14.24 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 12,569,000 and price per share of Rs2.17.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs5450 whereas the runner up was Mehmood Tex the share prices of which climbed up by Rs43.51 to Rs677.80.

Shield Crop. witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 22.50 closing at Rs282.50 followed by ICI Pakistan, the share price of which declined by Rs12.91 to close at Rs748.09.

