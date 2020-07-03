UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 73 Points To Close At 35,051 Points 03 July 2020

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:17 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 73 points to close at 35,051 points 03 July 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 35,051.38 points as compared to 34,978.18 points on the last working day, with positive change of 73.20 points (0.21%).

A total 175,761,298 shares were traded compared to the trade 383,084,088 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs6.742 billion as compared to Rs12.506 billion during last trading day.

As many as 346 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 155 recorded gain and 172 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 23,306,000 shares and price per share of Rs31.16, Jai Sidd. Co with a volume of 12,745,000 with price per share of Rs13.09 and Hum Network with a volume of 9,117,500 and price per share of Rs14.31.

Mari Petroleum recorded maximum increase of Rs23.12 per share, closing at Rs1245.77 while Ferozsons (Lab) was runner up with the increase of Rs21.43 per share, closing at Rs333.77.

Archroma Pak witnessed maximum decrease of Rs15.24 per share, closing at Rs555.56, whereas prices of Sapphire Tex shares decreased by Rs15.01 per share closing at Rs909.99.

