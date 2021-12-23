Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 91.94 points to close at 44,266 points 23 Dec 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 91.94 points, with a positive change of 0.21 percent, closing at 44,266.91 points against 44,174.97 points on the last working day.

A total of 240,428,593 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 151,787,153 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs8.020 billion against Rs6.571 billion the previous day.

As many as 357 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 199 of them recorded gain and 135 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hum Network with a volume of 48,719,500 shares and price per share of Rs6.88, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 19,926,763 and price per share of Rs124.35 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 17,708,875 and price per share of Rs27.69.

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs49.24 per share, closing at Rs705.88 whereas the runner up was Premium Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs35 to Rs640.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs57.31 closing Rs812.10 followed by Mehmood Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs49.25 to closeat Rs607.50.