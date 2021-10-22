UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 243 points to close at 45,578 points 22 Oct 2021

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 243.04 points, with a negative change of 0.53 per cent, closing at 45,578.36 points against 45,821.40 points on the last working day

A total of 300,687,243 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 338,315,525 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.829 billion against Rs13.

362 billion the previous day.

As many as 346 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 129 of them recorded gain and 208 sustained losses whereas the share price of 9 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hum Network with a volume of 35,866,500 shares and price per share of Rs 6.67, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 22,539,457 and price per share of Rs29.31 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 21,050,500 and price per share of Rs2.37.

More Stories From Business

