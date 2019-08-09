Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 308 points to close at 29,429 points 09 Aug 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 308.91points (1.04 percent) to close at 29,429.07 points

A total of 76,410,570 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.082 billion.

Out of 321 companies, share prices of 170 companies recorded increase while 134 companies registered decrease whereas 17 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of, 7,762,500 and price per share of Rs 18.

04, Engro Polymer with a volume of 5,067,500 and price per share of Rs 21.73 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 4,849,500 and price per share of Rs 12.69.

The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs287 per share, closing at Rs 6300 while Abbott Laboratories was runner up with the increase of Rs 8.52 per share, closing at Rs 363 per share.

The top decliners were Mari Petroleum with the decrease of Rs 19.87 per share, closing at Rs 852.17 and Khyber Textile with the decrease of Rs 19.54 per share closing at Rs 371.43 per share.