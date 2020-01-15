Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sheds 11 points to close at 42,993 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday registered bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,993 points as compared to 43,207 points on the last working day with the negative change of 214 points (0.5 %)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday registered bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,993 points as compared to 43,207 points on the last working day with the negative change of 214 points (0.5 %).

A total of 119,954,170 shares were traded compared to the trade of 151,124,910 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.164 billion as compared to Rs 6.

48 billion during last trading day.

Total 345 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 113 recorded gain and 213 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 19,650,500 shares and price per share of Rs 13.5, MLCF with a volume of 18,256,000 and price per share of Rs 23.24 and TRG with a volume of 9,260,500 and price per share of Rs 28.42.