Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Sheds 432 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 07:55 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 432.23 points on Wednesday, a negative change of 1.06 per cent, closing at 40,220.80 points against 40,653.03 points the previous day

A total of 97,020,043 shares were traded during the day as compared to 124,856,236 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.3.572 billion against Rs. 4.031 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 323 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 69 of them recorded gains and 231 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 11,646,057 shares at Rs.1.11 per share; Bankislami Pak with 7,858,759 shares at Rs.16.12 per share and Shell Pakistan with 4,664,600 shares at Rs.109.18 per share.

Js Global Cap witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.6.73 per share price, closing at Rs.205.00, whereas the runner-up was Gatron Ind. XB with an Rs.4.42 rise in its per share price to Rs.248.48.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.164.00 per share closing at Rs.2,024.00; followed by Bata (Pak) with Rs.85.57 decline to close at Rs.1,750.00.

