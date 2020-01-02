UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ready To Launch ETFs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 09:13 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange ready to launch ETFs

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday announced to launch two Exchange Trading Funds next month, which will attract investment in capital market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday announced to launch two Exchange Trading Funds next month, which will attract investment in capital market.

Briefing media here at the Exchange, psx General Manager (Products) Hassan Raza unveiled that asset management companies National Investment Trust and UBL Fund were fully prepared to launch these two ETFs.

After bringing these ETFs, two new indexes would be added to pakistan stock exchange on the side of KSE-100 and KSE-30 indexes.

He said Pakistan has just stepped in to FTFs , whereas in the world ETFs portfolios amounted Dollars 46 trillion and there was big scope for further growth.

He said PSX was performing its best and it was right time to bring ETF products in the market.

He highlighted the features of FTFs mode of investment in capitalmarket.

