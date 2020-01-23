UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Sheds 54.33 Points To Close At 42,506 Points 23 Jan 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 06:31 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 54.33 points to close at 42,506 points 23 Jan 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,506.94 points as compared to 42,561.27 points on the last working day with the negative change of 54.33 points (0.13 %).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,506.94 points as compared to 42,561.27 points on the last working day with the negative change of 54.33 points (0.13 %).

A total of 230,827,150 shares were traded compared to the trade 177,984,850 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 9.773 billion as compared to Rs 9.289 billion during last trading day.

Total 368 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 154 recorded gain and 190 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Maple Leaf with a volume of 27,576,500 shares and price per share of Rs 22.92, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 16,497,000 and price per share of Rs 1.20 and Fauji Cement with a volume of 13,624,500 and price per share of Rs 16.60.

Colgate Palm recorded the maximum increase of Rs 133.99 per share, closing at Rs 2583.99 while Service Ind.Ltd XB was runner up with the increase of Rs 44.82 per share, closing at Rs 859.83.

Pak Tobacco recorded maximum decrease of Rs 115 per share, closing at Rs 2035 whereas Siemens Pak.XD decreases Rs 36.34 per share closing at Rs 648.64.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Siemens Pakistan Engineering Co. Limited Fauji Cement Company Limited Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Service Industries Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

53 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

1 hour ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

1 hour ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

53 minutes ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

2 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.