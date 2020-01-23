Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 54.33 points to close at 42,506 points 23 Jan 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,506.94 points as compared to 42,561.27 points on the last working day with the negative change of 54.33 points (0.13 %).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,506.94 points as compared to 42,561.27 points on the last working day with the negative change of 54.33 points (0.13 %).

A total of 230,827,150 shares were traded compared to the trade 177,984,850 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 9.773 billion as compared to Rs 9.289 billion during last trading day.

Total 368 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 154 recorded gain and 190 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Maple Leaf with a volume of 27,576,500 shares and price per share of Rs 22.92, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 16,497,000 and price per share of Rs 1.20 and Fauji Cement with a volume of 13,624,500 and price per share of Rs 16.60.

Colgate Palm recorded the maximum increase of Rs 133.99 per share, closing at Rs 2583.99 while Service Ind.Ltd XB was runner up with the increase of Rs 44.82 per share, closing at Rs 859.83.

Pak Tobacco recorded maximum decrease of Rs 115 per share, closing at Rs 2035 whereas Siemens Pak.XD decreases Rs 36.34 per share closing at Rs 648.64.