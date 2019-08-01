Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 99 point to close at 31,839points 01 Aug 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index plunged by 99.37 points (0.31 percent) to close at 31,839.11 points

A total of 70,658,330 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 2.005 billion.

Out of 344 companies, share prices of 126 companies recorded increase while 195 companies registered decrease whereas 23 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of, 10,589,000 and price per share of Rs 17, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 5,354,500 and price per share of Rs 12.

32 and Fauji Cement with a volume of 4,790,500 and price per share of Rs 1 3.45.

The top advancer was Packages Ltd with the increase of Rs 13.42 per share, closing at Rs 297.45 while Hinopak Motor was runner up with the increase of Rs 12.17 per share, closing at Rs 298.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan with the decrease of Rs 200 per share, closing at Rs 5500 and Sapphire Fiber with the decrease of Rs 48.78 per share closing at Rs 946.