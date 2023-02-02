Pakistan to enhance economic relations with Japan: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, here, on Thursday, reiterated his government's resolve to enhance and strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations with Japan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, here, on Thursday, reiterated his government's resolve to enhance and strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations with Japan.

The minister was talking to Ambassador of Japan Wada Mitsuhiro, who called on him here, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

He said Japan was one of the major development partners of Pakistan, adding that he firmly believed that the cooperation would further strengthen in multiple fields for mutual benefit.

He said, both countries were enjoying sound friendly relations which had been getting stronger with each passing day.

He gave a brief overview of the economic challenges and apprised the ambassador of economic policies and reforms of the government to set things on the right path.

On the occasion, the ambassador said Japan greatly values its bilateral relations with Pakistan. He briefed the minister about the operations of Japanese entities in Pakistan and shared his commitment to work for enhancing business and investment relations.

He expressed confidence in the economic policies of the current government and said that business and economic linkages would further strengthen between the two countries.

The proposed visit of the finance minister to Japan in the month of February was also discussed in the meeting.

