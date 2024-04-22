Open Menu

Pakistani Diaspora Asked To Get Benefits From Huge Investment Opportunities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Pakistani diaspora asked to get benefits from huge investment opportunities

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Ahsan Zafar on Monday called upon the Pakistani diaspora living in different countries to get benefits from the lucrative investment opportunities existing in various sectors of this region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Ahsan Zafar on Monday called upon the Pakistani diaspora living in different countries to get benefits from the lucrative investment opportunities existing in various sectors of this region.

The ICCI president said that Pakistan is an excellent destination for foreign investments and Pakistani diaspora should come forward to play its active role in the development of this country through investments.

President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari while talking to Chairman and CEO of Falcon Holding LLC Texas said that there exists huge potential of investments in infrastructure development, construction of hospitals and especially in the development of the industrial sector and exports sector of the country.

He added that ICCI will extend every possible support to the diaspora and foreign investors to facilitate them on this count.

Chairman and CEO of Falcon Holding LLC Texas, United States apprised the ICCI President about the working of his entity and expressed keen interest in making investments in different areas of interest.

He informed about the social services and welfare works carried out in construction of streets, roads, bridges and community centres of the remote areas of the capital.

He also invited the president for visiting United States along a delegation for exploring avenues of joint ventures,

Chairman Founder Group, Khalid Iqbal Malik asked for prioritising the collaboration in education sector to enhance the literacy rate in the country.

Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistani diaspora are ambassadors of Pakistan and hoped that they will continue to contribute for the betterment of this country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exports United States Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly demands to hold U ..

Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly demands to hold UNSC emergency meeting

2 minutes ago
 KATI sees Iranian President's visit as opportunity ..

KATI sees Iranian President's visit as opportunity for enhancing bilateral trade

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest 8 suspects selling drugs, moonshine ..

Police arrest 8 suspects selling drugs, moonshine liquor

3 minutes ago
 Bike rider killed in accident while carrying cylin ..

Bike rider killed in accident while carrying cylinder in Lahore

3 minutes ago
 WADA: 'No credible evidence of wrongdoing' in Chin ..

WADA: 'No credible evidence of wrongdoing' in Chinese swimming case

38 minutes ago
 All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian Pres ..

All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian President visiting Karachi on Tues ..

38 minutes ago
Scheme of Arrangement  for restructuring of PIACL ..

Scheme of Arrangement  for restructuring of PIACL approved

38 minutes ago
 US govt hands over 2,400 high tension poles to HES ..

US govt hands over 2,400 high tension poles to HESCO

38 minutes ago
 NA unanimously passes resolution to address plasti ..

NA unanimously passes resolution to address plastic pollution

42 minutes ago
 FBR seizes 1,235 packerites of cigarettes worth Rs ..

FBR seizes 1,235 packerites of cigarettes worth Rs 96 mln

37 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered ra ..

Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain predicted

37 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment in wife’s murder ..

Court awards life imprisonment in wife’s murder case

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business