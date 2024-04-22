Pakistani diaspora asked to get benefits from huge investment opportunities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Ahsan Zafar on Monday called upon the Pakistani diaspora living in different countries to get benefits from the lucrative investment opportunities existing in various sectors of this region.

The ICCI president said that Pakistan is an excellent destination for foreign investments and Pakistani diaspora should come forward to play its active role in the development of this country through investments.

President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari while talking to Chairman and CEO of Falcon Holding LLC Texas said that there exists huge potential of investments in infrastructure development, construction of hospitals and especially in the development of the industrial sector and exports sector of the country.

He added that ICCI will extend every possible support to the diaspora and foreign investors to facilitate them on this count.

Chairman and CEO of Falcon Holding LLC Texas, United States apprised the ICCI President about the working of his entity and expressed keen interest in making investments in different areas of interest.

He informed about the social services and welfare works carried out in construction of streets, roads, bridges and community centres of the remote areas of the capital.

He also invited the president for visiting United States along a delegation for exploring avenues of joint ventures,

Chairman Founder Group, Khalid Iqbal Malik asked for prioritising the collaboration in education sector to enhance the literacy rate in the country.

Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistani diaspora are ambassadors of Pakistan and hoped that they will continue to contribute for the betterment of this country.