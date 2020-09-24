UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Earns US $25 Million From Travel Services' Export During July 2020

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:10 PM

Pakistan's earns US $25 million from travel services' export during July 2020

Pakistan earned US $ 25.030 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first month of current financial year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan earned US $ 25.030 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first month of current financial year 2020-21.

This shows negative growth of 34.27 percent as compared to US $38.082 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of last fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the personal travel services decreased by 34.19 percent, from US $ 37.622 million last year to US $ 24.760 million during July 2020.

Among these personal services, the exports of personal expenditure however witnessed increase of 50 percent while the education related expenditure decreased by 20 percent.

In addition, the other personal services also dipped by 34.54 percent, out of which travel and other travel services witnessed negative growth of 98.55 and 34.42 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services decreased by 41.30 percent, from US $ 0.460 million to US $ 0.270 million, the PBS data revealed.

The country's services trade deficit witnessed decline of 13.79 percent during the first month of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July 2020 were recorded at US $ 436.05 million against the exports of US $ 459.99 million, showing decline of 5.20 percent, according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The imports into the country also witnessed decline of 9.30 percent by falling from US $ 879.88 million in July 2019 to US $ 798.05 million, the PBS data revealed.

Based on the figures, the services trade deficit in July 2020 was recorded at US $ 362 million against the deficit of US $ 419.89 million in July 2019, showing decline of 13.79 percent.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Education Same July 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

LHC extends till Sept 28 interim bail of Shehbaz S ..

9 minutes ago

No case of dengue reported in Punjab during last 2 ..

39 seconds ago

F1 champion Hamilton vows to boost diversity in mo ..

40 seconds ago

Khurrum Sher Zaman demands registration of case ag ..

42 seconds ago

Crocodile attacks snorkeller off Australian island ..

44 seconds ago

FIH Indoor Hockey WC postponed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.