(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ $ 8,741.7 million in the week ending on January 27, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ $ 8,741.7 million in the week ending on January 27, 2023.

The central bank, in a statement issued here on Thursday, stated that the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan were US$ 3,086.2 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,655.5 million.

The SBP's reserves decreased by US$ 592 million to US$ 3,086.2 million due to external debt repayments during the period, the statement said.

In the previous week that ended on January 20, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country were US$ 9,453.2 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the SBP were US$ 3,678.4 million, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,774.8 million.