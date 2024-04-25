Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $ 13.28 Billion
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 08:16 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,280.5 million while foreign reserves held by the central bank reached $ 7,981.2 million in the week ended on April 19, 2024.
The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign reserves held by the SBP decreased by $ 74 million to $ 7,981.
2 million during the week under review, due to external debt repayments.
Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded $ 5,299.3 million, it added.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on April 12, 2024, were $ 13,373.7 million.
Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,054.7 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,319 million.
