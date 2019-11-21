Palestinian Minister Planning 1st Arab Investment Conference on Palestine in January

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Palestinian Minister of National Economy Khaled al-Osaily expects the inaugural Arab conference on Palestine investments to take place in Cairo in January , he said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday.

"I had a meeting in the Arab League in Cairo where we had a discussion with all the Arab countries. And in that conference we declared that we will have for the first time an investment conference for the Arab private sector to invest in Palestine and we are working very hard on this. It is going to be next January, hopefully. It will be in Cairo," al-Osaily said.

According to the minister, there are many Arab states that have expressed interest in investing in Palestine.

"I think [during] the last visit of [Palestinian leader Mahmoud] Abbas to Saudi Arabia, they [Saudi Arabia] declared their intention to invest heavily in Palestine. I was in Egypt and I met with many Egyptians which are interested, and also [people] from the Gulf area, from Jordan, from many Arab countries," al-Osaily added.

Al-Osaily is currently on working visit in Moscow with two delegations one representing the state and the other businesses.He is to take part in the session of the Russian-Palestinian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation which is due to take place on Friday.