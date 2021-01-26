UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palm Oil Valuing $1.111 Bln, Soyabean $48.309 Mln Imported In 6 Months

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Palm oil valuing $1.111 bln, soyabean $48.309 mln imported in 6 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Imports of edible oil including soyabean and palm into the country during first half of current financial year grew by 18.36 percent and 31.98 percent respectively as compared to the imports of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December, 2020-21, over 1,269,769 metric tons of palm oil costing $1.111 billion imported in order to fulfill the domestic consumption of edible oil and vegetable ghee as against the import of 1,516,180 metric tons valuing $882.420 million of same period last year.

Meanwhile, 72,756 metric tons of soyabean oil costing $48.309 million also imported for tackling with the local requirements, which stood at 59,278 metric tons valuing $40.815 million in same period of last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, on month on month basis, import of soyabean oil into the country decreased by 100 percent as zero quantity of the above mentioned commodity imported during the month of November, 2020 as compared the imports of 1,725 metric tons worth $0.

1138 million of same month lat year.

The import of palm oil into the country during the month under review surged by 42.55 percent as 296,346 metric tons of palm oil valuing $235.845 million imported as compared the imports of 285,679 metric tons $165.442 million of same month of last year.

It may be recalled here that food group imports into the country during fist half of financial year 2020-21 grew by 52.16 percent and reached at $3.905 billion as compared the imports of $2.566 billion of same period last year.

On month on month basis, food group imports grew 85.55 percent in November, 2020 as compared the same month of last year. Food commodities worth $886.128 million imported during the month under review as compared the imports of $477.580 million of same month of last year, the data reveled.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Oil Same May November 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Colombian defense minister dies of COVID-19

1 minute ago

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

1 minute ago

All available resources being utilized to develop ..

1 minute ago

Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts in N ..

1 minute ago

AIOU academic system being shifted to LMS: VC

1 minute ago

Trabzonspor vying for Turkish Super Cup

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.