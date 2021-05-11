PCJCCI for strict lockdown on Eid holidays

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Wednesday stressed the need for implementation of strict lockdown during the Eid holidays.

Pakistan should follow the China's method and techniques to fight against the 3rd wave of Covid-19, the PCJCCI office-bearers suggested in a media statement here.

PCJCCI President S.M. Naveed said that while China's rigorous lockdowns may have initially struck observers as harsh and restrictive, the official data one year on appears to justify the measures, with a comparatively low death toll and caseload. China has had 100,000 recorded infections, with only around 4,800 deaths linked to Covid-19 and that is just because of the methods they adopted to get rid of this pandemic, he mentioned.

He added that while much of the world scrambles to prevent new waves of coronavirus from stalling the fragile recovery from recession, China's economy seems to be hitting its stride. The shock of the pandemic has reinforced the trend toward digitization and innovation investment in China and its accelerated impact has been gradually unleashed with the economy going back to normal.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed shared his views by elaborating that China reported third-quarter GDP growth up 4.

9 percent from a year ago, bringing growth for the first three quarters of the year to 0.7 percent year-on-year with imports increasing by 13.2 percent and exports rising 9.9 percent from a year earlier. The pandemic has severely hit developed countries, causing a steep reduction in the degree of their centrality in trade networks, but has not affected the central position of China. He added that after Wuhan, Shenzhen is now an innovation and technology hub centered on digital connectivity, innovation and entrepreneurship, and tech talent exchange and development.

PCJCCI Vice President Khalid Raffique Choudhry said, "Our Chinese counterparts are constantly helping us to fight with this deadliest wave of Covid-19 but there is a dire need to learn and implement China's techniques and plan to cope with this pandemic and to stabilize our economy."The joint chamber's Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that the methods used in China should be strictly followed in the coming week at least, because it will definitely lower down the ratio of the Covid-19 cases. In order to stabilize our economy we should cooperate with the government by following the proper SOPs of lockdown.