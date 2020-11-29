UrduPoint.com
PCMEA For Making Innovative Carpet Design To Dominate Global Markets

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has said that country's carpet industry has great potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs.

This was stated by PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed during a meeting at Carpet Training Institute on Sunday, says a press release.

Several other members of the association also participated in the meeting through video link to avoid spread of COVID-19 pandemic. They also submitted their proposals to increase the exports of Pakistani carpets in the international market.

On the occasion, Riaz Ahmed said that social media could be used as a tool for suitable marketing to increase exports of the country in a befitting manner.

He said that the industry could contribute substantially to country's export revenues annually.

He urged the government to take measures to reduce cost of production and provide facilities to exporters to achieve result-oriented targets.

He also urged the government to form a think tank to study the international market of developed countries.

"We should not ignore even a small country by keeping in mind that it was in the best interest of the country as well as carpet industry and the social media is a perfect platform to gain the positive results," he remarked, he added.

The PCMEA leader further suggested the government to direct the officials in Pakistani embassies to make a directory of those doing carpet business so that exporters could contact them easily.

He said these foreign businessmen should be invited in the embassies. He said after this, Pakistani manufacturers would be informed about the results of these meetings so that they could be updated about the tendencies of different products besides knowing about market trends.

He also urged the government to take measures for the solution of problems being faced by the exporters.

