PEMDA plans to develop electro-medical sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Pakistan Electro-Medical Equipment Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PEMDA) would make efforts to curb import bill of the country by encouraging production of the Electro-Medical Equipment within Pakistan.

PEMDA Chairman Babar Kayani stated this while talking to media here at a reception hosted by the association in honor of the stakeholders of electro medical sector on Tuesday.

Qasim Ali, Patron in Chief, Mian Tahir Rashid, Senior Vice Chairman, Shaukat Ali and M. Naeem Ahmad, Vice Chairmen of PEMDA were prominent amongst others who attended the reception. Ibrar Sheikh, Founder of the Association attended the meeting as guest of honor.

Babar Kayani said that development of the healthcare technology in the world had expanded the trade of electro medical equipment both in national and international market. Despite being a huge source of revenue for the government, the sector had not been recognized as an industry in Pakistan, he lamented.

He assured to raise strong voice in the policy making corridor to resolve problems and challenges to be faced by the Electro Medical sector. He also assured to pave way for local production of the equipment that could be manufactured locally with a little efforts by the private sector.

Earlier in a presentation, PEMDA Senior Vice Chairman Tahir Rashid gave a brief overview of the electro-medical sector as a growing business.

He said that Pakistan has become hub of electro-medical equipment’s imports. As per an international journal, USA is expecting to export US$ 500 million equipment to Pakistan by next year, he informed, adding that a number of the European countries have also compiled a long list of electro-medical equipment to be imported in Pakistan. He hoped that PEMDA with the support of government of Pakistan would succeed to reduce this list by initiating local production initially of small and medium level equipment.

Shaukat Ali and M. Naeem Ahmad, Vice Chairmen of the Association gave a joint vote of thanks to the participants of the reception and urged the stakeholders to maintain strong unity for development of the Electro Medical Sector as an industry.

Later, the Executive Committee members; Abid Ali, Fasihud Din, Sabir Ali Chaudhry, Shahid Mehmood, Mubarik Ali, Umer Shaikh, Muhammad Riaz, Mian Ahmed Rehman, Afzaal Iqbal Agha, Tauseef Ahmed Siddiqui, Qasim Abbasi, Zahid Iqbal Ghauri, Dr. Mumtaz Masood, Nauman Khan Lodhi, Waheed Aslam Chattha and Muhammad Khalid jointly chalked out an effective program to resolve the problems and difficulties of the sector with the support of concerned government quarters.