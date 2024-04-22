Performance Of BFC Reviewed
Published April 22, 2024
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain reviewed the performance
of the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) on Monday.
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik,
CEO Punjab board of Investment Jalal Hassan and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance
and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar besides Officials and representatives of 23 provincial
and FIVE Federal departments attended the meeting.
Manager BFC Syed Haider Munir told the meeting that so far a total of 721 people haD applied for issuance of various departmental certificates, NOCs and licenses in the BFC and 99 expert opinions had been sought
while 680 NOCs had been issued and 24 applications were under process as six incomplete applications had
been rejected so far.
CEO Punjab Board of Investment Jalal Hassan said the BFC was a successful project which had increased confidence of not only international but also local investors.
SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that the business community had welcomed the
establishment of the BFC, adding that all trade bodies, including the SCCI, urged to approach
the BFC.
