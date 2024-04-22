Open Menu

Performance Of BFC Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Performance of BFC reviewed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain reviewed the performance

of the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) on Monday.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik,

CEO Punjab board of Investment Jalal Hassan and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance

and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar besides Officials and representatives of 23 provincial

and FIVE Federal departments attended the meeting.

Manager BFC Syed Haider Munir told the meeting that so far a total of 721 people haD applied for issuance of various departmental certificates, NOCs and licenses in the BFC and 99 expert opinions had been sought

while 680 NOCs had been issued and 24 applications were under process as six incomplete applications had

been rejected so far.

CEO Punjab Board of Investment Jalal Hassan said the BFC was a successful project which had increased confidence of not only international but also local investors.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that the business community had welcomed the

establishment of the BFC, adding that all trade bodies, including the SCCI, urged to approach

the BFC.

