Open Menu

SBP Releases Maiden Monetary Policy Report Explaining The Decision To Pause Policy Ease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:22 AM

SBP releases maiden Monetary Policy Report explaining the decision to pause policy ease

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Wednesday, released its first Monetary Policy Report (MPR), explaining the reasons which the Monetary Policy Committee kept in consideration and decided to maintain the base rate at 11% despite visible improvement in macroeconomic indicators

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Wednesday, released its first Monetary Policy Report (MPR), explaining the reasons which the Monetary Policy Committee kept in consideration and decided to maintain the base rate at 11% despite visible improvement in macroeconomic indicators.

“The Committee acknowledged the recent improvement in macroeconomic dynamics, but also considered potential domestic and global risks to the macroeconomic outlook. These include volatile international commodity prices, global trade uncertainty, and unanticipated adjustments in domestic administered energy prices,” the Monetary Policy Report stated.

The Report, according to a SBP statement issued here, is part of its continuous communications efforts to increase transparency in monetary policy making and in more effectively communicating the considerations for policy formulation to relevant stakeholders.

With the policy rate kept unchanged at 11 percent in the MPC meetings in June and July, the MPC expected the real policy rate to be adequately positive to stabilize inflation within the medium-term target range. However in the external account, the trade deficit might widen further and result in a current account deficit of 0-1 percent of GDP while real GDP growth to range between 3.25-4.25% in FY26, it added.

Nonetheless, the MPR observed that the projected financial inflows, coupled with continued SBP inter-bank FX purchases, would support further buildup in SBP’s FX reserves, which are projected to rise to $15.5 billion by end-December 2025. Meanwhile, economic activity is projected to gain further traction, with the impact of the earlier reductions in the policy rate still unfolding.

The MPR noted that the economic activity continued to pick up gradually, with real GDP growth for the full fiscal year 2024-25 rising to 2.

7% without creating excessive inflationary and external account pressures while SBP-IBA business sentiment surveys indicate signs of a gradual revival in economic and investment activity.

The MPR, while discussing potential external and domestic risks to the baseline macroeconomic outlook, observed that the global economic environment continues to remain challenging amid elevated trade uncertainty and commodity prices remain volatile and these factors may affect Pakistan’s inflation and balance of payment outlook.

On the external front the Report observed a key risk stemming from heightened global economic uncertainty, particularly triggered by recent trade-related tariff developments, while potential volatility in global commodity prices, particularly of energy and food products, poses risks to the outlook for the external account and domestic inflation.

On the domestic front, the MPR is cautious of recent heavy rainfalls and flooding in some parts of the country which pose near term risks to the inflation outlook, primarily through an increase in prices of perishable food items.

Beyond these immediate risks, tight global financial conditions and unanticipated timing and magnitude of adjustments in administered energy prices have implications for the outlook of both inflation and overall economic activity, the MPR stated and stressed on sustaining the prudent monetary and fiscal policy stance, and undertaking wide-ranging structural reforms.

The MPR also contains five box items that discuss both important theoretical underpinnings related to monetary policy formulation and communication, as well as topical issues at the global and domestic levels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Br ..

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..

10 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

53 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious aff ..

UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs

53 minutes ago
 Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues ..

Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25

54 minutes ago
 Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit ..

Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million

54 minutes ago
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC perfo ..

Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..

54 minutes ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainab ..

Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..

54 minutes ago
 Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Uni ..

Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness

2 hours ago

Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED

17 minutes ago
 Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

17 minutes ago
 Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's ..

Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business