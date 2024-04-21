Open Menu

PHEC Offers Expertise To Kyrgyzstan To Modernize Education System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PHEC offers expertise to Kyrgyzstan to modernize education system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Honorary Consul Kyrgyzstan Meher Kashif Younis on Sunday said Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) has offered its expertise to Kyrgyzstan for developing their existing educational disciplines on modern scientific lines at par with international standards to meet global challenges.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists at Kyrgyzstan Consulate, he said that he had a fruitful and result oriented meeting with Chairman PHEC Dr Shahid Munir (Tamgha-I-Imtiaz) who assured full cooperation for offering services, expertise and technical skills to Kyrgyzstan for significant improvements in their existing educational system especially technical higher education, said a news release.

He said collaboration with Kyrgyz to enhance its educational system marks a significant step towards fostering global cooperation and academic advancement.

He said the partnership encompasses various aspects aimed at elevating the quality of education to international standards. PHEC can offer expertise in curriculum development, drawing upon its own experience in aligning educational content with contemporary scientific principles and global best practices in addition to designing curricula that not only encompass core subjects but also emphasize critical thinking, problem-solving, and practical application of knowledge.

Meher Kashif Younis said Dr Shahid Munir is of the view that PHEC can provide training and capacity-building programs for Kyrgyzstani educators, equipping them with the pedagogical skills and methodologies necessary to deliver high-quality education.

This may include workshops, seminars, and teacher exchange programs aimed at fostering professional growth and knowledge sharing.

